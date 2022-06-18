First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 3,136 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,095 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,136 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 0.6% of First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $15,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

META has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $258.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.87.

NASDAQ META opened at $163.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.15. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.61 and a 1-year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $287,067.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at $324,466.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $2,327,429.16. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,366,160.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,466 shares of company stock valued at $9,343,413. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

