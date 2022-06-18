First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Buys 1,071 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,830 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $10,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 766.7% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $311,028.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,773,481.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,065.00, for a total value of $3,727,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 416,669 shares of company stock valued at $369,312,309. 25.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $313.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,025.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,400.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $897.43.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $650.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $673.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.23, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $808.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $910.34. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $608.88 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

