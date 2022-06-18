First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Buys 2,599 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,563 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GE. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $556,497,000 after buying an additional 2,238,808 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at about $113,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 104.4% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 9,640 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 227,632 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $2,102,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $411,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $66.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $72.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.41, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.01. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $64.54 and a fifty-two week high of $116.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.35.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -6.99%.

In other news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,931,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,435,455.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO H Lawrence Culp, Jr. purchased 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.53 per share, with a total value of $4,844,450.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 211,210 shares in the company, valued at $15,741,481.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 69,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,207,705. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GE. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on General Electric from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.36.

General Electric Profile (Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.