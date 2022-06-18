First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Buys 30,676 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 43.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,676 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 80,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after acquiring an additional 13,073 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 517,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,650,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,426,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $301,000. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $86.12 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $52.10 and a 52-week high of $105.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.06. The company has a market capitalization of $362.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.05.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 58.37%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on XOM. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.80.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

