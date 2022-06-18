First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Cuts Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. decreased its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 953 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 206,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,234,000 after purchasing an additional 7,606 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $1,110,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $70.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $139.11 billion, a PE ratio of 95.69, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.48. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 229.73%.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.14.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

