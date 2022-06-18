First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Decreases Stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,735 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 434 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at $251,898,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth $190,672,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Best Buy by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,939,489 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $197,052,000 after buying an additional 526,208 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Best Buy by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,691,744 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $171,880,000 after buying an additional 335,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,400,021 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,063,725,000 after purchasing an additional 282,542 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Best Buy news, insider Allison Peterson sold 1,646 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $132,799.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,148,940.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 4,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $307,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,071,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 97,910 shares of company stock worth $8,490,982. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BBY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Best Buy from $134.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Best Buy to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (down from $96.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.06.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $70.51 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.66 and a fifty-two week high of $141.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.42.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.04). Best Buy had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 63.39%. The company had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 13th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.07%.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

