First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Decreases Stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lowered its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,598 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 117.3% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 13,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KIM. StockNews.com raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $26.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.18.

In other news, CFO Glenn Gary Cohen sold 10,000 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $250,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 486,240 shares in the company, valued at $12,190,036.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE KIM opened at $18.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.78. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $18.52 and a 52-week high of $26.57. The firm has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.19%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

