First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,944 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 919 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWB. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 19,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,200,000 after buying an additional 5,459 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,073,000. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 134,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,590,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $201.64 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $199.56 and a twelve month high of $267.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.93.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

