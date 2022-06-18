First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $1.57 Million Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,761 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 794 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $972,351,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 101.7% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 7,715 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $486,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $371,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 12,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total transaction of $1,598,436.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,605. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $115.53 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $112.01 and a 12-month high of $166.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.78 and its 200-day moving average is $138.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $37.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.27.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 16.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently commented on TEL. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.33.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

