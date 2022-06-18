First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $2.12 Million Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,119 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 468.8% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 141.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 140 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. 73.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $241,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,284,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NSC stock opened at $221.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $266.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $219.31 and a 1-year high of $299.20. The stock has a market cap of $52.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.37.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.02. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the railroad operator to reacquire up to 14.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.03%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NSC. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup downgraded Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $345.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.82.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile (Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.