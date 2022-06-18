First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,069 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $2,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 897.9% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.86.

Shares of JCI opened at $47.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.74. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $46.55 and a 1-year high of $81.77. The stock has a market cap of $32.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.15.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 80.46%.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

