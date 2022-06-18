First Financial Bank Trust Division Boosts Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 43.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 38,207 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $7,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $950,911,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 42,681,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,099,157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,705,315 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 72,909.8% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,613,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608,304 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,082,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $659,449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,369,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,165,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187,144 shares during the period. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $58.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $73.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $74.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.34.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 44.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.56%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.07.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

