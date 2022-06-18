First Financial Bank Trust Division Has $11.76 Million Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the quarter. Paychex makes up about 1.3% of First Financial Bank Trust Division’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Paychex were worth $11,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 27,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 20,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 4,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Paychex news, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total transaction of $27,748.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,249.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total transaction of $3,672,760.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 52,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,394,819.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $113.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.73 and a 52-week high of $141.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.08.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 43.02%. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 84.27%.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.21.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

