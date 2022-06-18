First Financial Bank Trust Division Has $6.64 Million Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

First Financial Bank Trust Division reduced its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 49.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,691 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,656 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $6,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock stock opened at $582.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $643.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $753.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $575.60 and a 1-year high of $973.16.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.92 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 17.00%. BlackRock’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.77 EPS. Research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.06%.

In related news, Director William E. Ford purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $701.00 per share, with a total value of $701,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $9,053,415. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Ford purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $681.44 per share, with a total value of $1,362,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,915 shares in the company, valued at $10,163,677.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. BNP Paribas cut shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $905.00 to $747.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $873.86.

BlackRock Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.