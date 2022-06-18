First Financial Bank Trust Division Lowers Holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

First Financial Bank Trust Division trimmed its holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,546 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AFG. American Trust bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in American Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,571,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in American Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,484,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in American Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its stake in American Financial Group by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AFG opened at $131.19 on Friday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.07 and a 1 year high of $152.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 28.14%. American Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $8.56 dividend. This is a positive change from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 10.26%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on American Financial Group to $178.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, Director Terry S. Jacobs sold 293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $41,028.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,850 shares in the company, valued at $959,205.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

