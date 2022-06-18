First Financial Bank Trust Division Purchases 296 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IBB. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 63.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $109.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.38. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $104.29 and a 52 week high of $177.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.031 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

