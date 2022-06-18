First International Bank & Trust Buys New Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

First International Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,556 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LOW. Camden National Bank increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,670,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,099,945,000 after purchasing an additional 201,647 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $151,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 359.3% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 4,299 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 103.6% during the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 3,600 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 104,204 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Gordon Haskett downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. OTR Global downgraded Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.94.

NYSE LOW opened at $172.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.14 and a twelve month high of $263.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $194.38 and a 200 day moving average of $220.30.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.29. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.08%.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

