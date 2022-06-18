First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Hovde Group initiated coverage on First Savings Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ FSFG opened at $24.00 on Tuesday. First Savings Financial Group has a twelve month low of $23.38 and a twelve month high of $29.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.56 and a 200 day moving average of $25.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.79.

First Savings Financial Group ( NASDAQ:FSFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.61. First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $34.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.10 million. Equities analysts predict that First Savings Financial Group will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. First Savings Financial Group’s payout ratio is 18.25%.

In other First Savings Financial Group news, CEO Larry W. Myers acquired 3,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.19 per share, for a total transaction of $83,890.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,578.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank Czeschin acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.91 per share, with a total value of $74,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,121.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.26% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 374.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 33,340 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in First Savings Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 198.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 124.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 11,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 32,309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.48% of the company’s stock.

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

