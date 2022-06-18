First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FDTS) Stock Price Down 7.3%

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FDTS – Get Rating) was down 7.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $36.33 and last traded at $36.33. Approximately 886 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 2,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.21.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.13.

