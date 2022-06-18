First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Sold by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 358,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,104 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $21,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTSM. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FTSM opened at $59.40 on Friday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1-year low of $59.35 and a 1-year high of $60.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.042 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%.

