First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $54.48

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.48 and traded as low as $48.47. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund shares last traded at $49.15, with a volume of 265,501 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $292,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 974,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,014,000 after purchasing an additional 25,752 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 804,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,358,000 after purchasing an additional 83,794 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S. Liquid Series Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index (the Index) (formerly NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S.

