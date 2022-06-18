First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) Hits New 12-Month Low at $77.42

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $77.42 and last traded at $77.42, with a volume of 2 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.18.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.35.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.129 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 384,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,136,000 after acquiring an additional 26,310 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 345,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,034,000 after buying an additional 75,590 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 290,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,306,000 after buying an additional 27,094 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 289,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,757,000 after buying an additional 63,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 196,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,129,000 after buying an additional 5,989 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID)

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.