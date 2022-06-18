Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. decreased its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,009 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after buying an additional 6,486 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,209,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,570,000 after buying an additional 434,585 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $3,615,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 230,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,892,000 after buying an additional 20,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $89.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.31. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $119.86. The company has a market capitalization of $58.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.79.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Fiserv had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total transaction of $4,485,330.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,621,083.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 67,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $94.96 per share, for a total transaction of $6,367,068.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,214,826 shares in the company, valued at $1,254,879,876.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,404,234 shares of company stock valued at $131,032,589 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FISV shares. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Stephens began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.54.

Fiserv Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.