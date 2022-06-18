Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) Rating Lowered to Neutral at B. Riley

B. Riley downgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $44.00 target price on the savings and loans company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $64.00.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Flagstar Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Flagstar Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $52.25 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd.

Shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock opened at $33.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.87. Flagstar Bancorp has a 12 month low of $32.71 and a 12 month high of $56.77.

Flagstar Bancorp ( NYSE:FBC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $325.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.63 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 16.92%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Flagstar Bancorp will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.94%.

In other news, EVP James Ciroli bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.52 per share, for a total transaction of $182,600.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,542,960.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Schoels bought 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.72 per share, with a total value of $509,220.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,579 shares in the company, valued at $700,799.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $709,985. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Flagstar Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,745 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,300 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in Flagstar Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

