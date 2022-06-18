Focusrite (LON:TUNE) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,206.31

Focusrite plc (LON:TUNE – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,206.31 ($14.64) and traded as low as GBX 968 ($11.75). Focusrite shares last traded at GBX 975 ($11.83), with a volume of 4,727 shares.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,023.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,202.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of £586.62 million and a P/E ratio of 26.11.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a GBX 1.85 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Focusrite’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.14%.

In other Focusrite news, insider Mike Butterworth purchased 3,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,016 ($12.33) per share, with a total value of £39,349.68 ($47,760.26).

Focusrite plc develops and markets hardware and software products primarily for audio professionals and amateur musicians in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Focusrite, Focusrite Pro, Novation, ADAM Audio, Martin Audio, and Sequential segments. The company provides audio interface and other products for musicians under the Focusrite and Focusrite Pro brands; and products that are used in the creation of electronic music using synthesisers, grooveboxes, controllers, and software and apps under the Novation and Ampify brands.

