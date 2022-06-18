Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Short Interest Update

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 141,100 shares, an increase of 22.5% from the May 15th total of 115,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Forrester Research in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
In related news, insider Alicia Lee sold 1,428 shares of Forrester Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $74,256.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,588. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Boyce sold 2,000 shares of Forrester Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.53, for a total transaction of $101,060.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,183 shares in the company, valued at $362,956.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 40.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
FORR stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.87. 116,013 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,903. Forrester Research has a 52 week low of $41.08 and a 52 week high of $60.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $828.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.06.
Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. Forrester Research had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $124.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.62 million. Analysts forecast that Forrester Research will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.
About Forrester Research (Get Rating)
Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory services company. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research portfolio services include Forrester Research, SiriusDecisions Research, and Forrester Decisions, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Forrester Research (FORR)
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Receive News & Ratings for Forrester Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forrester Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.