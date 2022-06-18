Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Short Interest Update

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 141,100 shares, an increase of 22.5% from the May 15th total of 115,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Forrester Research in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Get Forrester Research alerts:

In related news, insider Alicia Lee sold 1,428 shares of Forrester Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $74,256.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,588. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Boyce sold 2,000 shares of Forrester Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.53, for a total transaction of $101,060.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,183 shares in the company, valued at $362,956.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 40.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,956,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,924,000 after buying an additional 71,028 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Forrester Research by 10.5% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,755,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,025,000 after purchasing an additional 167,042 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Forrester Research by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,289,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,758,000 after purchasing an additional 30,629 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Forrester Research by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 368,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,769,000 after purchasing an additional 7,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Forrester Research by 323.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 186,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,964,000 after purchasing an additional 142,594 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

FORR stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.87. 116,013 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,903. Forrester Research has a 52 week low of $41.08 and a 52 week high of $60.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $828.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.06.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. Forrester Research had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $124.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.62 million. Analysts forecast that Forrester Research will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Forrester Research (Get Rating)

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory services company. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research portfolio services include Forrester Research, SiriusDecisions Research, and Forrester Decisions, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Forrester Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forrester Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.