Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Shares Purchased by CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Fortis were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Fortis by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,184,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $347,101,000 after buying an additional 155,802 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fortis during the fourth quarter worth about $313,094,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fortis during the fourth quarter worth about $153,165,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Fortis by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,700,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,405,000 after purchasing an additional 895,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Fortis by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,566,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $123,886,000 after purchasing an additional 335,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTS opened at $44.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.75. Fortis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.12 and a fifty-two week high of $51.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

FTS has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Fortis from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fortis in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Fortis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.73.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

