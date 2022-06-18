Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Position Increased by Cacti Asset Management LLC

Cacti Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 834,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. FOX comprises approximately 2.4% of Cacti Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Cacti Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of FOX worth $30,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in FOX by 894.4% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of FOX by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of FOX by 8,821.7% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in FOX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in FOX by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. 23.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX stock opened at $29.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.73. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $28.96 and a 52-week high of $40.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.04. The firm has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.99.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 13.84%.

Separately, Wolfe Research cut shares of FOX to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $52.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FOX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

FOX Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.