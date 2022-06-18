Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Given Neutral Rating at Clarkson Capital

Clarkson Capital reissued their neutral rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Raymond James set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $33.82 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12-month low of $30.02 and a 12-month high of $51.99. The company has a market cap of $49.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.02.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.70%.

In related news, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $321,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 134,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,273,856. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Hugh Grant purchased 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.75 per share, with a total value of $501,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,872. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 195.5% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 591 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 526.0% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 626 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 1,250.0% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 540 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

