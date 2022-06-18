Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) Short Interest Up 28.3% in May

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 822,100 shares, an increase of 28.3% from the May 15th total of 640,700 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 174,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

In other news, VP Reyes Jorge Pelaez sold 2,447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total transaction of $62,569.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gianpaolo Renino sold 4,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $102,157.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,629 shares of company stock worth $448,352. Corporate insiders own 36.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Fresh Del Monte Produce alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,538,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,853,000 after acquiring an additional 138,235 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,055,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,086,000 after acquiring an additional 111,127 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 10.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,306,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,018,000 after acquiring an additional 128,374 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 19.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 817,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,177,000 after acquiring an additional 132,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 19.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 745,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,012,000 after acquiring an additional 119,779 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

FDP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 4th.

FDP opened at $22.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a 1-year low of $22.63 and a 1-year high of $34.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.35.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.