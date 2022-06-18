Fresnillo’s (FRES) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Fresnillo (LON:FRES – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on FRES. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($13.35) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 1,175 ($14.26) to GBX 1,225 ($14.87) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.10) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 880 ($10.68) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,054.38 ($12.80).

LON FRES opened at GBX 801.80 ($9.73) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 779.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 775.85. The stock has a market cap of £5.91 billion and a PE ratio of 17.66. Fresnillo has a fifty-two week low of GBX 610.60 ($7.41) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 997.60 ($12.11). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.56, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.45.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Other. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; and San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states.

