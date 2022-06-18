Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($24.27) price objective on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,900.17 ($35.20).

Shares of LON:FDEV opened at GBX 1,374 ($16.68) on Tuesday. Frontier Developments has a 52 week low of GBX 1,066 ($12.94) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,900 ($35.20). The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,277.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,392.30. The stock has a market capitalization of £541.67 million and a P/E ratio of 38.81.

In related news, insider David John Walsh sold 16,453 shares of Frontier Developments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,264 ($15.34), for a total value of £207,965.92 ($252,416.46).

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for personal computers and videogame consoles in the United Kingdom. The company develops games across various platforms using its cross-platform technology, Cobra. It also publishes games developed by selected partner studios under its Frontier Foundry games label.

