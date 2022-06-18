Fulton Bank N.A. Acquires 525 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 70.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Shares of PEG stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $59.16. 5,865,805 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,547,305. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $58.19 and a one year high of $75.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.01.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.22. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 14.19% and a positive return on equity of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is -84.05%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.09.

In related news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total value of $673,032.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 457,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,158,405.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,249 shares of company stock worth $2,092,304. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.