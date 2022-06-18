Fulton Bank N.A. Boosts Stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,843 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 2,571 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $2,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 1,204.5% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on APTV shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on Aptiv from $215.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen decreased their target price on Aptiv from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Aptiv from $206.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Aptiv from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.89.

NYSE APTV traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.84. 3,739,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,899,758. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $84.14 and a 1-year high of $180.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a PE ratio of 72.97, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 2.00.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total transaction of $641,183.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 676,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,436,883.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,705 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total transaction of $734,868.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,547 shares in the company, valued at $71,519,151.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,535 shares of company stock valued at $1,593,091. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

