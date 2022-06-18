Fulton Bank N.A. Buys 3,780 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 68.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $4,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 2,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,924,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,890,000.

Shares of SOXX stock traded up $1.43 on Friday, hitting $354.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,133,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,873. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $345.92 and a fifty-two week high of $559.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $408.35 and its 200-day moving average is $463.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.628 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

