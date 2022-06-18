Fulton Bank N.A. Decreases Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Fulton Bank N.A. decreased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,609 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,427 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $2,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 433.3% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 2,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HBAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Bank of America cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.28.

In related news, CEO Stephen D. Steinour acquired 14,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.98 per share, for a total transaction of $198,991.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 627,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,766,913.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Helga Houston sold 28,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $387,845.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 496,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,836,446.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,617 shares of company stock worth $786,480. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HBAN stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.94. 26,544,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,724,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $11.80 and a one year high of $17.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.99%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

