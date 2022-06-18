Fulton Bank N.A. Has $2.53 Million Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,164 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,277,246,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,603,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,129,511,000 after buying an additional 7,030,375 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,874,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244,470 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,879,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $162,515,000. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Cowen lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.91.

Shares of RTX traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.88. 7,577,242 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,527,239. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.78. The company has a market cap of $132.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $79.00 and a 1 year high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.85%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

