Fulton Bank N.A. Purchases 1,104 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,057,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Fiserv by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 48,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,297,000 after purchasing an additional 7,595 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 30,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 67,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $94.96 per share, for a total transaction of $6,367,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,214,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,254,879,876.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total transaction of $4,485,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,621,083.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 1,404,234 shares of company stock valued at $131,032,589 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.54.

NASDAQ FISV traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.15. 6,498,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,652,833. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.03 and a 1 year high of $119.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.79.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. Fiserv had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

