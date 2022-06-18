Fulton Bank N.A. Purchases 1,705 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,106 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NKE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $192.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $163.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.46.

NYSE NKE traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,256,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,846,842. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.46 and a 12 month high of $179.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.78.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.19%.

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $998,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,700,732.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

