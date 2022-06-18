Fulton Bank N.A. Raises Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 7,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 104.5% in the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 34,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 17,644 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 15.8% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 98,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,166,000 after acquiring an additional 13,356 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 19.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 580,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,362,000 after purchasing an additional 93,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,606,000. Institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

D has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.71.

Shares of D traded down $0.97 on Friday, hitting $73.41. 7,815,924 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,553,457. The company has a market capitalization of $59.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.89. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $70.37 and a one year high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 12.99%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 74.58%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

