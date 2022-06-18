Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 1,144 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Fulton Bank N.A. decreased its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $3,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in McKesson by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of McKesson by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCK traded down $3.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $300.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,491,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,159. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $184.43 and a 52-week high of $339.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $321.18 and its 200 day moving average is $284.73. The firm has a market cap of $43.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.66.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.06 by ($0.23). McKesson had a net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 538.84%. The firm had revenue of $66.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 23.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.07%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on McKesson from $292.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on McKesson from $352.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on McKesson to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McKesson in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McKesson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $328.69.

In related news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 27,281 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.16, for a total value of $9,088,937.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,693 shares in the company, valued at $4,561,959.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,232 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total transaction of $996,457.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,293,444.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,267 shares of company stock valued at $27,831,751. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

