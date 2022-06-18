Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 803 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Fulton Bank N.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 803 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Southern were worth $3,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Southern news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 26,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.96, for a total value of $2,044,615.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,660 shares in the company, valued at $2,328,933.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total value of $990,205.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 322,331 shares of company stock valued at $23,363,999. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Southern in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.29.

SO traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.39. The stock had a trading volume of 9,042,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,792,313. The company has a market cap of $69.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.94 and a 200 day moving average of $69.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $60.12 and a 1 year high of $77.24.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.93%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

