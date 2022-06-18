Fulton Bank N.A. Trims Holdings in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Fulton Bank N.A. trimmed its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 127,999 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,590 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $2,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vodafone Group Public by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,461 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Vodafone Group Public by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,613 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Vodafone Group Public by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,983 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Vodafone Group Public by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Vodafone Group Public by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 19,613 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. 9.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VOD shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 170 ($2.06) to GBX 175 ($2.12) in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 147 ($1.78) to GBX 146 ($1.77) in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vodafone Group Public presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:VOD traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,392,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,984,758. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.96 and a 200-day moving average of $16.34. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 12 month low of $14.42 and a 12 month high of $19.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a $0.455 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

