Fundamental Research Analysts Give Monument Mining (CVE:MMY) a C$0.43 Price Target

Fundamental Research set a C$0.43 price target on Monument Mining (CVE:MMY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of MMY opened at C$0.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a current ratio of 9.49. Monument Mining has a twelve month low of C$0.08 and a twelve month high of C$0.17. The firm has a market cap of C$32.68 million and a P/E ratio of -2.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.11.
