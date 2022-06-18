Furucombo (COMBO) Price Reaches $0.0277 on Top Exchanges

Furucombo (COMBO) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 18th. One Furucombo coin can currently be bought for about $0.0277 or 0.00000145 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Furucombo has a market capitalization of $849,657.34 and $135,795.00 worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Furucombo has traded down 38.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 94.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $831.25 or 0.04342101 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005217 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 68.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00106428 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00096359 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002473 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00013723 BTC.

About Furucombo

Furucombo’s launch date was December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,656,550 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Buying and Selling Furucombo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using US dollars.

