Galatasaray Fan Token (GAL) 1-Day Volume Reaches $764,641.00

Galatasaray Fan Token (GAL) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 18th. Over the last seven days, Galatasaray Fan Token has traded down 22.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Galatasaray Fan Token coin can currently be bought for $2.03 or 0.00010903 BTC on major exchanges. Galatasaray Fan Token has a total market cap of $7.11 million and $764,641.00 worth of Galatasaray Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Galatasaray Fan Token

Galatasaray Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,507,572 coins. The official website for Galatasaray Fan Token is www.socios.com/galatasaray . Galatasaray Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @GalatasaraySK and its Facebook page is accessible here . Galatasaray Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is an app for football fans, where users acquire voting rights to influence the clubs they support. Galatasaray Fan Token (GAL) refers to the club Galatasaray. “

Buying and Selling Galatasaray Fan Token

