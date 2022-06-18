Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GLMD. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Get Galmed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of GLMD stock opened at $0.44 on Tuesday. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.44 and a one year high of $3.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.92 and its 200 day moving average is $1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $11.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a current ratio of 5.26.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:GLMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.09. As a group, research analysts predict that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 38,856 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 308.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 40,203 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 7,217 shares in the last quarter. 13.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.