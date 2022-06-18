Gameswap (GSWAP) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $749,118.00

Gameswap (GSWAP) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. In the last week, Gameswap has traded down 21% against the U.S. dollar. One Gameswap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00001184 BTC on major exchanges. Gameswap has a total market capitalization of $2.43 million and approximately $749,118.00 worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Gameswap Coin Profile

Gameswap (CRYPTO:GSWAP) is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2020. Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,202,090 coins. The official website for Gameswap is www.gameswap.org . Gameswap’s official Twitter account is @GameswapDEX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GameSwap is a P2P in-game asset exchange leveraging Ethereum standards for fungible and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that enables millions of gamers to easily trade and cash-out in-game assets with crypto, in a neutral platform that they govern and own. Powered by DeFi and the GSWAP token. “

Gameswap Coin Trading

