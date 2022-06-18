GamyFi Platform One Day Trading Volume Tops $90,635.00 (GFX)

GamyFi Platform (GFX) traded 44.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 18th. GamyFi Platform has a total market capitalization of $29,648.88 and approximately $90,635.00 worth of GamyFi Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GamyFi Platform coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0359 or 0.00000189 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GamyFi Platform has traded down 53.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 94.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $815.99 or 0.04281277 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005240 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 68.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00110041 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00096369 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002437 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00013902 BTC.

GamyFi Platform Coin Profile

GamyFi Platform’s total supply is 9,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 825,000 coins. GamyFi Platform’s official Twitter account is @GamyFi_HQ

Buying and Selling GamyFi Platform

