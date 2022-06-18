Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Buys 20,217 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 51.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,217 shares during the quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $3,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 105.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA DFAS opened at $46.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.31. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $46.42 and a 1-year high of $64.34.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.